Noida: Festival season traffic advisory

The Noida Traffic Police have issued an advisory regarding traffic arrangements and diversions on the occasions of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Duj in the commercial centres of Noida, and requested commuters to use alternate routes where possible.

Atta Market, Indira Market, the Sector 18 Market, DLF Mall, Center Stage Mall, Gurudwara, GIP Mall, Garden Galleria mall and surrounding areas are no parking zones, with violators to be towed by crane.

The stretches from Attapir Chowk to Car Market Sector 28 and Atta Chowk to Attapir will be banned for e-rickshaws, autorickshaws and tempos from 2 p.m onwards.

Also read | Dog registration yet to pick up in Ghaziabad, Noida to have new rules

Drivers coming to Atta Market, Indira Market, Brahmaputra Market, DLF Mall, Center Stage Mall , Gurudwara, GIP Mall and Garden Galleria mall may park inside DLF Mall, Center Stage Mall, Gurudwara, GIP Mall, and Garden Galleria mall, as well as the Sector 18 multilevel parking.

The main roads around Logix Mall City Center will be a No Parking Zone. Vehicles found parking will be issued e-challans and towed if not removed.

Traffic diversions may be done based on requirements at Atta Market in Sector 27, Indira Market in Sector 27, GIP Mall in Sector 18, Garden Galleria Mall, DLF Mall, Brahmaputra Market in Sector 28, Logix Mall City Centre, Shopricks Mall, Hoshiarpur , Kisan Chowk, Surajpur, Jagatfarm, Pari Chowk. Karba Kasna and Dadri.