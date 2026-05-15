Female teacher arrested for West Delhi school rape

Police said they are examining the bail order and have initiated the process to challenge it before the Delhi High Court.

A female teacher has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at a school in West Delhi, after the minor allegedly told investigators that the teacher was present when she was sexually assaulted, police said.

Earlier, police had arrested a 57-year-old caretaker employed at the school, who was later granted bail by a court.

While police sought two-day custody of the teacher, the court granted one-day custody. According to the police, the teacher’s arrest was based on findings indicating her involvement in the incident or alleged lapses that are now under scrutiny.

On May 1, based on the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the accused was booked under Section 64 (1) of the BNS, which pertains to punishing rape with rigorous imprisonment not less than 10 years as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which covers aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by an unidentified male staff member.