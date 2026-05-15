Female teacher arrested for West Delhi school rape

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A female teacher has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at a school in West Delhi, after the minor allegedly told investigators that the teacher was present when she was sexually assaulted, police said.
Earlier, police had arrested a 57-year-old caretaker employed at the school, who was later granted bail by a court.
While police sought two-day custody of the teacher, the court granted one-day custody. According to the police, the teacher’s arrest was based on findings indicating her involvement in the incident or alleged lapses that are now under scrutiny.
On May 1, based on the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the accused was booked under Section 64 (1) of the BNS, which pertains to punishing rape with rigorous imprisonment not less than 10 years as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which covers aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by an unidentified male staff member.
The child’s statement was later recorded before a court under Section 183 of BNSS.
DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar had earlier said that the caretaker was immediately arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
However, he was granted bail on May 7 by the Dwarka court. In the bail order, the court noted that the accused had cooperated with the police and there was no material suggesting that he had attempted to flee or interfere with the probe.
Police said they are examining the bail order and have initiated the process to challenge it before the Delhi High Court. Sources indicated the appeal would highlight the gravity of the offence, the consistency of the minor’s statements and the fact that the child had specifically identified the accused despite the presence of other staff members of the school.
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