Woman journalist who alleged sexual harassment by Delhi cop among 17 detained

Around 17 people who camped overnight outside Parliament Street police station, demanding an FIR and action against police officers accused of sexually assaulting three female journalists during a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, were detained on Monday morning.

The protesters, including freelance journalists, YouTubers and one of the alleged victims, were picked up one by one and taken in a bus to Delhi Cantt Police Station. The woman told the media that they wanted to enter the premises and meet police officers to know the status of her complaint.

When contacted about the detentions, a senior police officer told The Indian Express that Section 163 has been imposed across the New Delhi district.

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“People were not allowed to hold a gathering at Parliament Street, as it is not a designated site for protests. They were detained and taken to a police station, from where they will be released soon,” the officer said.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police said it had received three separate complaints from female journalists who alleged that they had been sexually assaulted by police personnel while covering the protest near Jantar Mantar on October 3. The police said the matters were being investigated by the Crime Branch and that the facts were being verified.

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Officers said statements of the women were recorded on Sunday. CCTV footage from the protest site will be examined, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav had said the protesters were informed about the implementation of Section 163, under which public gatherings of five or more people, demonstrations and other activities without prior written permission are prohibited. She had said police personnel on Saturday acted only after the protesters, who were directed to leave the spot, refused to do so.

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“Later in the day (Saturday), three women, who identified themselves as journalists, filed a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officials and staff during the detention. Their complaints were taken; they underwent medical examinations and all the complaints were sent to the Crime Branch. I request all of you … that if you have any video footage related to this, please share it with the Crime Branch,” she said.

On Saturday, over 150 people, including All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, were detained for allegedly attempting to return to Jantar Mantar.

According to the complaint filed by one of the journalists, she had spotted Neha Bora and other female protesters being detained. She alleged there was no female police officer present. She alleged that when she pointed this out an officer “pushed” and “shoved” her. According to the complaint, when she confronted him, the officer fled the scene.

Another journalist said she was covering the protest on Ashoka Road at 3 pm. “I was recording the detention of Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan when I felt someone touching my back,” she alleged in her complaint, adding that she turned to find an officer “standing very close” to her. According to the complaint, when she confronted him about the alleged “inappropriate touching”, he dismissed her claim.

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CJP protests action

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has extended its support to the victims and demanded action against the police personnel.

Ratna Singh, head of CJP’s legal team, wrote on X: “The female victim who alleged molestation by an ACP, along with 17 others who were demanding the registration of an FIR, were detained this morning.”

“She has told me that the detainees were assaulted by the police. Two of those detained were allegedly brutally beaten,” Singh alleged.

“Instead of protecting the victim and registering an FIR, why are those demanding justice being detained and assaulted? Shame on you, Delhi Police. Release all of them immediately. They are currently detained at Delhi Cantonment police station,” she added.

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When asked about the alleged assault during detention, a police officer said, “No one was manhandled. They were resisting detention when male and female personnel were taking them to the bus.”