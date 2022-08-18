Female attendant booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ 5-yr-old in Gurgaon school

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a female attendant at a private school in Gurgaon, said police, adding that an FIR was registered against the woman on Tuesday and a probe has been initiated.

According to police, the girl’s father filed a police complaint on Tuesday, wherein he said his daughter is student at the institution.

“She (the girl) told us that the female attendant, who takes her to the toilet, touched her private parts and sexually assaulted her. She (the attendant) told her that if she revealed the incident to anyone, she would lock my daughter in a room. She said that the accused has done this earlier also,” alleged the complainant in the FIR, according to police.

Police said the girl’s family contacted the school authorities.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “An FIR has been registered against the female attendant. We are verifying the facts. We have procured CCTV footage from the school and are conducting the investigation. The accused is yet to be arrested.”

Police said a legal advisor was appointed and the girl was provided counselling, during which she repeated the details of the alleged incident.

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.