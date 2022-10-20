scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Fellowship positions vacant for three consecutive sessions to be transferred to other departments: AIIMS

The memorandum said that departments interested to start a fellowship programme or enhance their existing fellowship seats can submit their proposals to the Dean (Academics) by November 15, 2022.

AIIMS has taken several new initiatives to strengthen the research ecosystem including an increase in the funding for intramural research project.

In view of a large number of fellowship seats going vacant every semester, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has said the positions vacant for three consecutive sessions will be transferred to the other departments wanting to start fellowship courses.

“It is noted that a large number of fellowship seats are going vacant in every semester. This indicates that either there is no demand for the said fellowship or that the potential suitable applicants for the said fellowship are not available,” said the office memorandum issued by AIIMS Director M. Srinivas.

“The departments who are interested to start a fellowship programme/enhance their existing fellowship seats may submit their proposals to Dean (Academic) by November 15, 2022,” said the memorandum.

The memorandum added that departments whose fellowship seats have been vacant for three consecutive sessions may also submit their justification if any for continuing with those positions.

Meanwhile, the institute has also taken several new initiatives to strengthen the research ecosystem including the intramural research project funding which has been increased.

According to officials, the funding for research projects will be done for collaborative interdisciplinary projects as well as for inter-institutional research projects.

The institute has also signed a memorandum of understanding for research collaborations and student training programmes with IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Genomics And Integrative Biology (IGIB), and UCL.

“A Bioincubator known as ‘Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CMIE)’ has been established to develop new commercially viable products or processes for health care with the support of DBT under the bionest scheme,” said an official.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 01:09:48 pm
Doors of defence ministry are always open: Rajnath Singh to investors at DefExpo 2022

