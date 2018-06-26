Felling of trees in South Delhi: AAP govt lying on issue, says BJP leader

Trees felled in New Delhi Monday. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra) Trees felled in New Delhi Monday. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

The blame game over felling of trees for the Centre’s redevelopment project in south Delhi continued Tuesday with BJP leader Vijender Gupta accusing the AAP government of “lying on the issue”. The Arvind Kejriwal government itself accorded approval for felling of trees, but is now accusing the Union government for it, he claimed.

The NBCC had sought approval from the Delhi government for felling of trees which was recommended and approved by its Environment Minister Imran Hussain, the BJP leader alleged. “NBCC also made an advance payment of Rs 22,54,35,000 to the Delhi government towards security deposit for creation and maintenance of compensatory plantation for the Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar projects,” Gupta claimed.

He said as per the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, (Delhi Act 1994) the local city government is fully competent to grant approval for felling of trees.

The cutting of over 14000 trees for redevelopment project involving seven colonies in the city has assumed political proportions with the

