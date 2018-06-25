No felling of trees in Delhi till July 4, rules High Court

Trees felled outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence. As per the plea filed in the High Court, over 16,000 trees would be felled in six south Delhi colonies. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Trees felled outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence. As per the plea filed in the High Court, over 16,000 trees would be felled in six south Delhi colonies. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought to know whether the capital city can afford felling of trees for development as it stayed the controversial project, headed by the National Buildings and Construction Construction (NBCC) Limited, till July 4, when it will hear the case again. The HC was hearing a petition challenging environmental clearance issued to the agency to cut at least 14,000 trees for housing for central government employees in several colonies in south Delhi. NBCC said it would comply with today’s order.

The petition filed in court, by a senior orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, stated that trees would be felled in six colonies — 11,000 in Sarojini Nagar; 1,465 in Nauroji Nagar; 3,033 in Netaji Nagar; and 1,000 more in Tyagaraj Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Mohammadpur.

A vacation bench comprising Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla had refused to stay the felling during its last hearing on Friday. It had sought a response from NBCC.

Several protests were held in New Delhi over the weekend as environmental activists and residents took to the streets to protest the move. The project has also been at the centre of a political row, with the AAP-led government and the Centre blaming one another for the project.

The National Green Tribunal, in September last year, had directed the NBCC to complete compensatory plantation before beginning to cut trees for its project. NBCC chairperson AK Mittal, has reportedly said the body was fulfilling all conditions set by the NGT. The NGT’s order came on a petition filed by former union minister Raghunath Jha in 2016.

A fresh case has been filed in the NGT, challenging the project once again. The matter will be heard when the tribunal resumes.

