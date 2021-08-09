Fees high at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, officials point to assistance

For its B.Tech courses, the fees are Rs 1,50,000 in the first year and increase slightly each year to go up to Rs 1,99,650 in the final year.

Programmes offered earlier in existing technical institutes have seen a restructuring of fees after being brought under the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. The university, which comes under the Delhi government, is conducting its first ever cycle of admissions.

According to the fee structure uploaded on its website, for the 15 full-time diploma courses on offer, the fee for the first year is Rs 15,000, for the second year is Rs 16,500, and Rs 18,150 for the third year. According to last year’s brochure, first-year fees for full time diplomas at Delhi government institutes of technology and polytechnics was Rs 6,000 for boys and Rs 5,000 for girls with refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000.

For its B.Tech courses, the fees are Rs 1,50,000 in the first year and increase slightly each year to go up to Rs 1,99,650 in the final year. The BA, BCom, BBA, BSc and BMS courses have yearly fees within the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000.

The fee structure has come under criticism from BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta, who alleged that it is “creating financial barricades for students from poorer sections to attain higher education”.

“In the name of bringing 12 existing polytechnics under the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, their fees have been increased by three times. The fees in polytechnics have been increased from Rs 5,000 to up to Rs 24,200. Fees for BTech and MCA courses have been increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,44,000 yearly… Children are not applying for seats,” said Gupta in a video uploaded on his social media handles.

University representatives said they are pointing potential students towards financial assistance schemes that they can avail of. “We are focused on being inclusive and that is part of the vision at the university. We have been carrying out outreach programmes in low-income areas and slums near our campuses to encourage and help young people there to apply,” said a university representative.

The website also lists schemes and financial assistance programmes offered by the Delhi and central government that students can avail such as the ‘merit-cum-means linked financial assistance scheme for pursuing higher education in state universities of Delhi’ under which reimbursement of 100%, 50% and 25% is offered to ‘meritorious students’ and EWS students, those having an annual family income of Rs. 2.5 lakh, and those having annual family income below Rs 6 lakh.

Other schemes include those in which the government bears the interest on education loans for EWS students or provides the guarantee to banks to provide education loans to students.