Feeding stray dogs in Delhi: SC vacates stay on high court order

The Supreme Court has vacated its interim order by which it had stayed the Delhi High Court order on feeding stray dogs in the national capital.

A three-judge bench presided by Justice U U Lalit vacated the stay after being informed that the parties before the high court had settled the matter. It also noted that the NGO on whose plea it had stayed the high court order on March 4 was not party to the proceedings before the high court and hence lacks the locus standi to seek its permission to appeal against the high court order.

Hearing a plea by NGO Humane Foundation for People and Animals, the Supreme Court had on March 4 stayed the high court order of June 24, 2021. The NGO also sought the court’s permission to file the special leave petition (SLP) challenging the high court order.

Subsequently, an impleadment application was filed in the matter by Advocate Prerna Singh seeking lifting of the stay. While hearing it, the court was told that the parties to the proceedings before the HC had settled it.

Taking note, the Supreme Court said in its order, “It is understood that the parties to the suit settled the matter. Since it dealt with controversies arising between two private parties, the applicant seeking permission to file SLP has no locus standi. We, therefore dispose of the petition and vacate the interim order dated 04.03.2022.”

The high court order came on an application by one of the parties in a property dispute urging the court to restrain the other side from feeding community dogs near the entrance or exit of the property in question.

Deciding this, Justice J R Midha said animals have a right under law to be treated with compassion, respect and dignity and asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to designate areas in consultation with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for feeding community dogs. The court reminded that it is the moral responsibility of every citizen to protect the animals and directed the AWBI to ensure that every RWA constitutes an animal welfare committee.

“Community dogs (stray/street dogs) have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs but in exercising this right, care and caution should be taken to ensure that it does not impinge upon the rights of others or cause any harm, hindrance, harassment and nuisance to other individuals or members of the society,” the high court said.

Issuing guidelines for the welfare of the community dogs, the court also constituted a committee for implementation of its order.

“While determining the ‘designated area’, the AWBI and RWA/municipal corporations have to be conscious of the fact that every community dog is a territorial being and therefore, community dogs must be fed and tended to at places within their territory. It is the duty of the AWBI and the RWAs to ensure and keep in mind the fact that community dogs live in ‘packs’ and care should be taken by the AWBI and RWAs to see that each ‘pack’ ideally has different designated areas for feeding even if that means designating multiple areas in a locality,” it said further.

The high court also directed all law enforcement authorities to ensure that no harassment or hindrance is caused to the people feeding street dogs at the designated spots. It added that the RWAs or municipal corporations have to ensure that every community dog in every area has access to food and water in the absence of caregivers or community dog feeders.