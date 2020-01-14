Fee matter resolved, students’ agitation unjustified, says HRD

Students boycotted classes and teachers went on a strike from work, Monday Students boycotted classes and teachers went on a strike from work, Monday

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal Monday said protests by the JNU Students’ Union were no longer “justified” since their “key demand” — of withdrawal of service and utility charges as part of hostel fee — had been accepted. This, on a day when the campus saw students and teachers boycotting classes and striking work, despite an ‘advisory’ by the administration.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), which had given the call for a strike Monday, met HRD officials in the afternoon and stressed that the V-C’s removal was “imperative”. Sources, however, said the ministry is not willing to accept this demand.

In a statement, the MHRD said the hostel fee hike issue had been “sorted out”. “Taking into consideration the spirit of recommendations of the HPC, various meetings were held by secretary HRD with representatives of students/teachers and JNU administration on December 10 and 11, 2019, (and) certain mutually agreeable agreements were arrived. In pursuance of the same… JNU has issued a statement that students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session which was their basic demand. As agreed in the meeting… the revised hostel room charges, however, will remain applicable with 50% concession for BPL students,” it read.

“The HRD Minister said the main demand related to increase in service and utility charges… has now been settled and continuation of agitation by students is no longer justified. He also appealed that institutions of higher education should not be converted into a political arena,” it further said, adding that 5,000 students had registered for the new semester.

However, teachers and students stuck to their demands.

The JNUTA said it presented a “dossier on the misgovernance of JNU” under the current V-C to the MHRD and “explained how the incidents of January 5, 2020, are the culmination of the long history of such misgovernance”.

“… a very important aspect of the mob violence of January 5 was the systematic targeting of teachers, their families, residences… This… especially points a finger at the connivance of the V-C and administration…,” they added.

In an advisory earlier in the day, Registrar Pramod Kumar had said JNUTA’s plans of “non-cooperation” reflected the “intention of JNUTA to disrupt normal functioning” and also “violates the service contracts of teachers”.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, “The MHRD, instead of removing a violence promoter who allows rod-wielding goons to create carnage, is asking why students are agitated.”

She added, “The administration released a circular which says utility and service charge will not be imposed in current registration, which is a clear insinuation they want to do so at the very next opportunity.”

