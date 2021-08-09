Fee increased from Rs 49k to over a lakh, physiotherapy students at Jamia write to V-C

On Saturday, the Jamia unit of the All India Students’ Association also issued a statement demanding rollback of the MPT fees. (File)

Postgraduate students of Physiotherapy at Jamia Millia Islamia have written to the Vice-Chancellor demanding rollback of hike in their course fee. While the Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT) fee in the 2020-21 university prospectus was Rs 49,150 per year, this year it has been raised to Rs 55,000 per semester or Rs 1,10,000 per year.

“We humbly state that we have been graduate students of physiotherapy at Center for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences (CPRS) and fortunate enough to be eligible for Masters in Physiotherapy. As obliged as we are, the recent fee hike is hindering our path to pursue the same,” the students wrote to V-C Najma Akhtar on August 4.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic forced closure of schools with a shift to online classes, the Supreme Court on May 3 said educational institutions must reduce fees as their running costs have come down with various facilities provided on campus remaining closed. There is a 120% hike in the recently announced fee structure of MPT. This increase is tremendously high on its own and also in comparison to private institutions,” they said.

The letter has been signed by class representatives of the second and fourth semesters of MPT, as well as those from semesters 2-5 of Bachelor’s in Physiotherapy.

An MPT student said they are yet to receive a response from university authorities. Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

On Saturday, the Jamia unit of the All India Students’ Association also issued a statement demanding rollback of the MPT fees.

“Jamia Millia Islamia is India`s top central university offering education at a very affordable cost. CPRS charges regular fees at bachelor’s level but are self-financed at master’s level. This is incompatible with the central government essence of the institute and ideally both BPT and MPT program should be a regular program with reduced fee like other courses in Jamia Millia Islamia,” the students wrote.

“Majority of us come from a weak financial background and pursued BPT in JMI due to its low tuition fee and excellent education. The new proposed fee structure shatters our hope to continue postgraduate studies in the physiotherapy field… Therefore in view of the pandemic situation, it is humbly requested that the enhanced MPT fee be reduced back to the previous fee structure… This will give opportunity to financially weaker section students. Otherwise their dream to become postgraduate in physiotherapy will be ruined,” they wrote.