Contours of federalism between Centre and Delhi need a relook’: Solicitor General seeks larger SC bench

The Centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to refer the matter relating to its dispute with the Delhi government over control of services in the National Capital Territory to a larger bench saying the “contours of federalism between the Centre and union territory need a relook”.

The request coming on the last day of the hearing left the five-judge Constitution bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud surprised. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that irrespective of the timing, “we are more on the future course of action. We may not be remembered in history for having handed over the national capital to complete anarchy”.

He requested the bench, also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, to allow him to submit a two-page note which would include the grounds why he was seeking the reference.

“Reference was never argued. We are on rejoinder. Mr (A M) Singhvi (appearing for the Delhi government) would have finished yesterday. How can you argue reference now?” the CJI asked on the concluding day of the hearing.

CJI Chandrachud said, “We would have looked at the matter very differently if the reference was argued. The reference was never argued.”

Mehta pointed out that the Centre had filed an application in December 2022 for reference even before the present hearing commenced. He added that when he mentioned it, the court had said it need not be argued separately.

The SG said that when he sought permission to circulate the plea, the court had told him that “you can always cover it in your arguments”. The CJI responded, “But it was not covered in the arguments. That’s the point.”

He added that “all points are covered without using the word reference”. The bench, which reserved its verdict in the matter, told the SG that “we will consider”.

Opposing the SG’s request, senior advocate A M Singhvi said this matter had come up before the division bench several times, but not at any time was any application for reference made by the Centre. It was raised only a few weeks before the Constitution bench took it up for hearing.

“This will be hugely dilatory. Your Lordships have spent all the time and gone into all issues,” said Singhvi.

Countering the submission, Mehta said, “It can be anything but dilatory. We are dealing with the capital of the nation. Whether it’s done today or tomorrow hardly makes any difference. My learned friend may be in a tremendous hurry to do certain things, but we are more on the future course of action. We may not be remembered in history for having handed over the capital to anarchy. That’s my argument and I have made those submissions.”

Winding up his arguments, Singhvi urged the court to lay down the powers of the Centre and Delhi government.

He said, “In the pre-Independence days, it was called Indian Civil Service. So Nehru made a very interesting comment. He said it is neither Indian nor civil nor a service. My submission is that at the end of this case, it is vital for Your Lordships to demarcate black and white the powers. Otherwise, it will be either less of a service or less of civil, it will remain Indian.”

The Centre had in December 2022 filed an application praying that the matter be referred to a nine-judge bench on the ground that a 2018 judgment of an SC Constitution bench interpreting Article 239 AA, which relates to the special status of Delhi, was not consistent with a 1996 nine-judge bench ruling on the NCT’s status as a Union Territory.