scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Federal Soft Systems increases technological innovation

Businesses should shift their focus from decreasing consumption to increasing productivity to achieve low inflation rates and rapid growth.

The global IT sector is facing challenges on several levels. (Representational/Thinkstock)

To promote innovation, grow, accomplish organisational goals, and maintain competitiveness, it is crucial for organisations to stay informed about and keep up with evolving technologies. Federal Soft Systems has helped a number of companies and brands create and establish a strong software foundation for their operations with the help of practical IT products that cater to businesses across the world.

Federal Soft Systems Inc., founded in 2015, is a multinational provider of IT services, products, and solutions for digital transformation. It provides 17+ IT/AI/ML products, app development, custom application development, product engineering, and cloud solutions to a range of international business sectors. It has headquarters in Bentonville (USA) with six other branches spread across the globe. The firm also has five branches in India – Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, & two branches in Tirupati, and one in Ontario, Canada.

Digitalization is booming right now. And to undergo a complete digital transformation and expand seamlessly in the cutthroat digital market, companies are quickly transforming themselves toward emerging trends as a result of technological advancements. We are now going through significant changes while riding exponential trends and the changes in the upcoming years will undoubtedly be much more significant.

The key officials involved in this organisation are:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
  • Kalyan Krishna Chengari, Co-founder & Executive Director,
  • Kishore Kapuveedhi, Global Managing Director
  • Kishore Kumar Yedam, Global CEO

There is no assurance that any job will be secured during times of economic upheaval. The global IT sector is facing challenges on several levels. On the one hand, expenses have increased because of the high cost of recruiting and maintaining staff. In addition, operating expenses are increasing because of rising energy and commodity prices, and as a result, businesses are putting a curb on discretionary IT investment.

More from Delhi

Businesses should shift their focus from decreasing consumption to increasing productivity to achieve low inflation rates and rapid growth. They should seek to generate additional investment, boost capital allocation, and increase productivity, all of which are essential for promoting growth and averting recession.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 05:18:16 am
Next Story

A mother’s instinct, a missing boy, and a DNA test that did not match

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close