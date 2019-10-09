Fearing dad would scold her, DU student who bunked class fakes own kidnapping

Fearing that her parents would discover that she bunked class, a first-year correspondence student at Delhi University allegedly faked her kidnapping Sunday.

Late Sunday night, she sent her father a purported video of her hands and legs tied up on WhatsApp, said police. When her father reached Adarsh Nagar police station with the video of the 18-year-old saying “mujhe chhor do,” a case was registered, said police.

“A case under IPC section 365 (kidnapping) was registered and the girl’s phone was put on technical surveillance. Teams were formed to look for her. On Monday, her parents received a call from a passerby in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran that their daughter was crying on the street. She had asked the man to call them,” said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

Arya said that when police started questioning the woman, she alleged that she was kidnapped Sunday evening by four-five men, who took her to a jungle. “She couldn’t point out the location, and said that at night, when the men slept off, she escaped. When she was prodded a bit more, she confessed that she had made up the story,” said Arya.

Police said that on Sunday, the woman left her home in Adarsh Nagar to attend classes at a DU college, but went to Purana Qila with her friends instead. “In the afternoon, her father called her and she said she was outside the college. Her father did a video call and asked her to show him the college building. She panicked and hung up. After this, she stopped taking calls from her parents and went to stay the night at her friend’s house,” said police.

Arya said the woman made her friend make a video of her in distress, with her arms and legs tied. “They sent the video to the girl’s father via WhatsApp, after which a kidnapping case was filed. In the morning, she went to Ballimaran and asked someone to call her parents,” said Arya.