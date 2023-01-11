scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

FCI corruption case: Day after arresting DGM, CBI searches 50 locations

The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple cities in Punjab and Haryana and two locations in Delhi.

Initial investigation has revealed that state government employees of Punjab are also under the scanner, officials said. (Representational/File)

A day after arresting a deputy general manager-rank officer of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched a crackdown on alleged corruption in the FCI, conducting searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Initial investigation has revealed that state government employees of Punjab are also under the scanner, officials said.

Around six months ago, the CBI started an investigation against an unholy nexus of corruption in the FCI involving a chain of officers, rice mill owners, grain merchants etc, engaged in the procurement, storage and distribution of food grains. “The CBI was developing intelligence for the last six months following many complaints received by it. The role of state government employees will also be under the scanner,” sources said, adding that the role of officials, from technical assistants to executive directors, in the FCI are under the agency’s scanner.

Sources said after registering an FIR a few days ago, the agency has arrested DGM Rajiv Kumar Mishra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from one Ravinder Singh Khera, owner of a company. “The operation is spread across multiple cities in Punjab, Haryana and two locations in Delhi,” sources said.

How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
