FB seeks extension to appear before House panel

Facebook India requested an extension of 14 days to appear before the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony to “ensure the availability of senior representatives with the requisite knowledge” who are “best placed to provide the Committee with the data required”, the government said Tuesday.

The proceedings have now been rescheduled to 12.30 pm on November 18. The committee is examining the “unprecedented communal disharmony and violence in Delhi in February 2020”.

“Considering the request and reasons stated therein, the Chairman and MLA Raghav Chadha has decided to grant the extension to Facebook India to make available the suitable senior representatives,” the government said. The request was made by Public Policy Head of Facebook India, communicated through an email dated October 29. The summons had been issued on October 27 to appear before the committee by November 2. So far, the committee has called senior journalists, fact-checkers, digital rights activists and Facebook employees to depose before it.