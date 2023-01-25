scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
‘Faults in power lines not unusual, looking into rumours of violence’: JNU PRO

The JNU Students’ Union has alleged that power was cut off on Tuesday night to stop them from screening the first episode of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

JNU, Modi documentary, BBCOn Tuesday, at 8.30 pm, several students had gathered outside the Students’ Union office for a screening of the documentary. The campus, however, soon plunged into darkness. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Hours after members of the JNU Students’ Union alleged that the administration had cut off power in campus to stop them from screening the first episode of the two-part BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, which was pulled down by YouTube and Twitter on orders from the Centre, university officials said that faults in electricity lines were not unusual

On Tuesday, at 8.30 pm, several students had gathered outside the Students’ Union office for a screening of the documentary. The campus, however, soon plunged into darkness.

“Faults in the electricity lines happen sometimes. This is not unusual. We are looking into the rumours of violence on campus and the JNU administration will issue a statement,” said JNU PRO Ajit Kumar.

When asked about the students’ allegation that the power had been cut off by the administration, Kumar said, “There is no comment or clarification on this from the administration yet. No student has reported about anything unusual happening on campus.”

Stones were allegedly pelted at students who were at the screening, which resumed on phones and laptops after the power cut. The students then marched to the nearest police station to file a complaint for assault. Electricity was restored to the campus after about three hours.

No FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 12:19 IST
