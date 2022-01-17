Fatwas on Deoband site ‘violate child rights and Constitution’, remove them in 10 days, central panel tells UP

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Uttar Pradesh government to “examine” and “investigate” the Darul Uloom Deoband’s fatwas on education, adoption and other issues related to children, saying many of the Islamic seminary’s opinions violated the Juvenile Justice Act.

The commission has directed the state government to “immediately remove’’ the content from the seminary’s website and submit within ten days a report on the action taken against the 156-year-old institution.

The notice, sent to the Sahranpur district magistrate as well as to the chief secretary and the DGP, said it was based on a complaint received by the commission about the seminary’s “unlawful and misleading fatwas’’. Commission chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote in the notice that “it was observed that the explanation and answers provided in response to issues raised by the individuals do not align with the laws and acts in the country”.

Darul Uloom spokesperson Ashraf Usmani denied receiving any communication from any government body. “We have yet to receive any notice. We have received no intimation from any official channel about this.’’

The commission’s notice said the Darul Uloom Deoband had declared adoptions unlawful and held that an adopted child could not inherit property. “It is pertinent to mention here that such fatwas are not only misleading to [sic] the law of the land but are also illegal in nature. The Constitution of India provides for fundamental rights of children

including [the] right to education and [the] right to equality. Further, the Hague Convention on Adoption, to which India is a signatory, states that adopted children would enjoy the same rights as biological children. The Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 in Section 2(2) defines adoption as the process through which the adopted child is permanently separated from his biological parents and becomes the lawful child of his adoptive parents with all the rights, privileges and responsibilities that are attached to a biological child. Therefore, any child who is adopted by prospective adoptive parents enjoys the same rights and privileges as that of a biological child which includes succession rights,’’ read the notice.

Other fatwas cited by the complainant pertained to school syllabuses, college uniforms, education of children in “un-Islamic atmosphere”, girls’ higher madrasa education, corporal punishment etc. The commission noted that one fatwa—a non-binding legal opinion—allowed for corporal punishment while another spoke against co-education. Another fatwa said girl children could be taught only by female teachers after a certain age and that certain school uniforms could be “un-Islamic’’.

The commission says these opinions violated Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution and Section 75 (cruelty against children) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. “Access to such [a] website may be prevented until the removal of such content for avoiding [their] spread and recurrence of unlawful statements and consequently preventing incidents of violence, abuse, neglect, harassment, discrimination against children. Also, action may be taken

for violating provisions of the Constitution of India, Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and Right to Education Act, 2009,’’ it said.