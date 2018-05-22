Father’s death brought her to Delhi, says murdered domestic help’s brother

Police said Kariketa, with the help of three others, killed her on May 4 and chopped her body into pieces after she demanded her salary from the men who brought her to the capital. (Express photo) Police said Kariketa, with the help of three others, killed her on May 4 and chopped her body into pieces after she demanded her salary from the men who brought her to the capital. (Express photo)

The compulsion to earn after her father died is what brought 16-year-old Soni Kumari to Delhi to work as a domestic help. Shanker Urao, who had come to Delhi to identify his sister’s body on Monday, told local police that the family had agreed to send Soni to Delhi as several girls from the village had left for Punjab, Delhi and Haryana in the past.

Malgo village, where Shankar and his family live, has just 75 households, almost all of them belonging to tribals. “The family was forced to send Soni to Delhi after the death of her father Bandhu Urao,” confirmed a police officer with Lapung police station. So, when Soni’s family was approached by Manjeet Kariketa, the main accused arrested by the police on Sunday, they sent her along with him — taking comfort in the fact that several other girls had taken the leap before her.

According to police, Manjeet told them how he had ensured employment for several tribal and scheduled caste girls from Gumla, Khunti and Ranchi in Delhi. The girl arrived in Delhi when she was 13, and started working as a domestic help. To maintain control over her, Kariketa would withhold her money, which he would collect from her employers. According to police, trouble began when she demanded the money owed to her, so she could use it to return home.

Police said Kariketa, with the help of three others, killed her on May 4 and chopped her body into pieces after she demanded her salary from the men who brought her to the capital. The three others are absconding. The Jharkhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, meanwhile, sent a notice to the Delhi Police asking for a detailed report in the case.

The notice, sent to the District Commissioner of Police (outer district), asks for a report on the issue within seven days. The commission wants police to provide a detailed incident report as well as photographic details of the spot where the crime took place. The notice, which was issued by the chairperson Aarti Kujur, also sought a report of investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC, and a post-mortem report. The girl, the commission said, was a resident of Lapung in Jharkhand. The commission also sent clippings of newspaper reports of the murder to police.

This is the second such notice being issued by the commission. In February this year, the commission had also sought a report from the police on the death of a girl in Defence Colony. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stepped up their hunt to arrest the three absconding accused. Police are also looking into whether her employers had any role to play. Though they have refused to share details of her last employer, an officer told The Indian Express that till March, she worked at a doctor’s home in East of Kailash.

When contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Rajinder Singh Sagar said, “The accused, Manjeet Kariketa, (30), who was arrested from Nangloi, has disclosed three names to us — Rakesh, Shalu and Gauri. All of them belong to Jharkhand… We want to check how the girl was employed. If the connivance of the family is found in harassing the girl, they will also be booked.”

