Father was not in Delhi when 17-yr-old boy took SUV for a ride, ran over 23-year-old: Cops

Police, meanwhile, confirmed Inna'a claims that many challans have been registered against the accused's car for reckless driving. Inna had put the number at 13.

Written by: Upasika Singhal
3 min readFeb 18, 2026 10:12 AM IST
The mangled Scorpio car being driven by the 17-year-old boyThe mangled Scorpio car being driven by the 17-year-old boy
Make us preferred source on Google

Two weeks after Sahil Dhaneshra was killed after being hit by an SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy without a licence — police are examining the role of the boy’s father, the car owner, and the circumstances in which the minor got access to the vehicle.

Police said the boy’s father was not in Delhi when the incident took place and was allegedly unaware of his son taking the car for a ride. The father, said police, has been legally bound down – he has to make appearances before the police and the court when ordered to as part of the probe.
Being a minor, the accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home. However, he was released on February 10 on the grounds that he had to give his Class 10 Board exams.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the father said, “I was not in Delhi when this happened. On February 3, I received a call from my wife that my son was in an accident. Naturally, I was worried. I asked my wife how he managed to get the car and she told me he was just going to drop his sister off at the Metro (station)…”

“I told them to take the victim to the hospital. I thought maybe there were only minor injuries… Only later was I informed that the boy had died… I feel bad for his family… I can’t imagine what they are going through but I can understand their pain,” he added.

In her statements to the media, Sahil’s mother Inna Makan has alleged that it took the authorities several hours to take Sahil to the hospital. A senior police officer, however, said that when the first responders reached the accident site, Sahil was already dead. “In case of a death, we have to secure the crime scene and collect evidence. The body cannot be removed from the scene until this is done. Had the first responders seen even the slightest sign of life, he would have been shifted to a hospital immediately,” the officer added.

Police, meanwhile, confirmed Inna’a claims that many challans have been registered against the accused’s car for reckless driving. Inna had put the number at 13. “We have taken cognizance of this. We will verify and add this to our chargesheet,” said the officer.

According to Sahil’s postmortem report, he died because of severe bleeding and major damage to vital organs caused by the crash. A postmortem conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital found he had sustained a serious head injury that caused heavy bleeding in the brain, a broken arm and several broken ribs.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, police said they have verified that the boy was in fact 17-year-old and not 19-year-old, as he had earlier claimed. The birth certificate of the driver has revealed that he was born on August 2, 2009.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement