Father of teen kidnapped, raped alleges police inaction: ‘I wish they had taken us seriously… My daughter is traumatised’

The father of the 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gangraped by at least four men, after they kidnapped her and took her out of the city, on Thursday alleged that he had approached police thrice but they delayed registering his complaint.

The girl went missing on April 24 and was eventually abandoned and found outside a Metro station a week later. Police had said they arrested three accused and apprehended a minor so far.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the girl’s father, a driver, alleged: “My daughter went out to eat momos around 5 pm… I was waiting for her, but she didn’t come back. I thought she went to meet her friends… their school had reopened recently and she would often go for a sleepover. However, the next day, I called her friends and found she wasn’t there. I went to the police station, but they asked me to enquire about her whereabouts myself. I called almost everyone but nobody knew where she was. I called police but they said she isn’t missing and must be with her friends. I tried to explain but they didn’t listen. At night (on April 25), I went to the station again and begged them to take a report. My complaint was lodged the next morning on April 26. I don’t know when they started the investigation. I wish they had taken us seriously. My daughter is traumatised. She doesn’t have a mother and I’m clueless.”

The father also alleged his daughter told him that the accused were taking her to Mathura on April 29 and were stopped by a traffic policeman en route, but they pretended she was their family member. “She said they covered her mouth and gave the policemen a bribe. We informed police of this but they have been pressuring my daughter to change her statements and say she was sexually harassed and not raped,” he alleged.

The Delhi Police denied allegations of delay and inaction and said the father’s complaint was registered the same day. “Our teams were looking for the girl, but the accused were frequently changing their location. On May 1, we apprehended a boy and arrested three men. The girl went to Metro station because she didn’t want to face her father. She was found on May 2,” said a senior police officer.

On the bribery allegation, the officer said: “After the girl’s statement was recorded, the family alleged a traffic policeman stopped the accused on their way to Mathura and also took a bribe. We checked with our staff… No such incident was reported. We think this may have happened outside Delhi. We will verify the allegations and talk to UP Police about the same. The teams are looking for the other accused…”

“We are verifying all the allegations made by the family. We have already added sections of the POCSO Act, assault and gangrape…,” added the officer.

The father said he has another daughter aged 15 and he worries about their safety: “My daughters go to school by themselves. They are alone at home… as I return late… I can’t take care of them as I have to run the house… We shifted here two months ago thinking this was a better neighbourhood. My daughter came home after seven days… For a moment, I thought she was dead. Who do I blame?”