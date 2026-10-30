Father, son fall to death from 23rd-floor Noida flat while plucking flowers

The incident took place during the early hours of Friday at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Gaur City 2.

Written by: Drishti Jain
2 min readOct 30, 2026 02:07 PM IST
A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd-floor balcony of their apartment at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Gaur City 2 early Friday morning. (Representative image)A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd-floor balcony of their apartment at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Gaur City 2 early Friday morning. (Representative image)
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A father and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the balcony of their 23rd-floor flat in a Noida high-rise early Friday morning. Police said Randeep Patra, 40, and his son Aarav allegedly slipped from a ladder while plucking flowers for prayers.

They lived in Mahagun Mywoods Society in Gaur City 2, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh, around 4 am, they received a call from a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) that two people had died after falling from a height.

“Randeep’s wife told us that the family was going to Khatu Shyam for a property registry,” he said.

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Another police officer said they also planned to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple. “Father and son had gone to the balcony to pluck flowers for prayers when they allegedly slipped from a ladder and fell,” he said.

“The police are completing the inquest proceedings, and the bodies are being sent for a post-mortem examination,” the officer said, adding that further necessary legal proceedings are underway.

Earlier, on October 23, a 13-year-old girl had allegedly jumped to death from the 21st floor of the same residential society. Police said their initial enquiry suggested that the girl was allegedly scolded by her parents.

(Further details are awaited.)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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