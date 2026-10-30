Father, son fall to death from 23rd-floor Noida flat while plucking flowers

A father and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the balcony of their 23rd-floor flat in a Noida high-rise early Friday morning. Police said Randeep Patra, 40, and his son Aarav allegedly slipped from a ladder while plucking flowers for prayers.

They lived in Mahagun Mywoods Society in Gaur City 2, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh, around 4 am, they received a call from a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) that two people had died after falling from a height.

दिनांक 30.10.2026 को थाना बिसरख पर PRV के माध्यम से सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि महागुन मायवुड्स सोसायटी के टॉवर-23 में ऊपर से गिर जाने के कारण दो लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई है। उक्त सूचना पर स्थानीय पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो एक व्यक्ति उम्र करीब 40 वर्ष व उनका 11 वर्षीय पुत्र चित्त अवस्था में मिले, जिन्हे तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां डॉक्टर द्वारा दोनों को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। मृतक की पत्नी द्वारा बताया गया कि उनको सुबह के समय जल्दी खाटू श्याम मंदिर जाने के लिए निकलना था, जिस कारण उनके पति और बेटा बालकनी से पूजा करने के लिए फूल तोड़ने के लिए गए थे जहां सीढ़ी से फिसल कर बालकनी से गिरने के कारण उनकी मृत्यु हो गयी। थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा मृतको का पंचायतनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा जा रहा है। अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। उक्त के संबध मे @DCPCentralNoida द्वारा दी गई बाइट। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 30, 2026

“Randeep’s wife told us that the family was going to Khatu Shyam for a property registry,” he said.

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Another police officer said they also planned to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple. “Father and son had gone to the balcony to pluck flowers for prayers when they allegedly slipped from a ladder and fell,” he said.

“The police are completing the inquest proceedings, and the bodies are being sent for a post-mortem examination,” the officer said, adding that further necessary legal proceedings are underway.

Earlier, on October 23, a 13-year-old girl had allegedly jumped to death from the 21st floor of the same residential society. Police said their initial enquiry suggested that the girl was allegedly scolded by her parents.

(Further details are awaited.)