Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Father-son held for killing driver for passing derogatory remarks on latter’s sexual orientation

Police said the crime branch of Tauru police arrested Suresh Kumar and his son Rajkumar Sunday from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

Police said the victim, Sombir, was a native of Birhi Khurd in Bhiwani. (File/Representational)

A father-son duo was arrested for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old driver and dumping the body near Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Nuh. Police said that during questioning, one of the accused allegedly confessed to the crime stating that the victim used to make derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation.

According to police, a call was received on December 29 at Sadar Tauru police station about a dead body lying in a drain near KMP. Police said the victim, Sombir, was a native of Birhi Khurd in Bhiwani. On the complaint of his uncle, Raj Singh, a case of murder was registered, said police.

Police said on December 28, the accused went to Gurgaon’s Wazirpur, where they allegedly forced Sombir into a car and beat him up. After allegedly strangling him, they drove to Nuh and dumped the dead body near a drain adjacent to the expressway, police added.

The complainant said that Sombir was working as a driver in a company in Wazirpur and had not returned to his native home for some time. He alleged that he suspected that someone murdered him and dumped the body in Nuh.

A police officer said, “The accused confessed to the crime. They claimed that they used to work together earlier and Sombir used to make derogatory comments about Suresh’s sexual orientation and defamed him. So, they planned to kill him.”

Police said the accused would be taken on remand for further questioning and to recover the car used during the commission of the crime.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 08:54 IST
