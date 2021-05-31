Father of Manipuri climate change activist arrested in Delhi on charges of forgery and cheating

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested 29-year-old Kanarjit Kangujam, father of a Manipuri climate change activist, on the charges of forgery and cheating. He was arrested from the Maharani Bagh area and has been handed over to the custody of Manipur police. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had earlier been announced for his arrest, police said.

A senior officer of the Special Cell said they received a request last week from Manipur Police to trace an absconding accused in Delhi and they had shared his details with them. The case was registered against Singh under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

#JUSTIN:Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old Kanarjit Kangujam, father of nine-year-old Manipuri climate change activist, on the charges of forgery and cheating. He was arrested from Maharani Bagh area and now handed over to Manipur police custody.@IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/FBdnT8n54z — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) May 31, 2021

Also Read | No legal basis to clean chit to Gautam Gambhir in Covid drug distribution case: Delhi HC to Drug Controller

“With the help of technical surveillance, we found that Kanarjit was staying in Noida-Extension and also monitored his movement. After tracking him down, we informed Manipur Police and held him on Sunday night from the Maharani Bagh area when he was going to meet someone at the IGI airport,” an officer said.

The arrest has been made by the southwestern range of the Special Cell after they were informed by Manipur Police that Kanarjit had allegedly created an NGO on the basis of forged registration numbers and cheated some people after taking money for his NGO. A similar case was registered against him in 2015.

“In a recent case, the complainant has alleged that he paid the NGO after being promised participation in an international conference called The Europe Exchange Youth Programme in 2018. But the event was postponed in 2019 and the complainant later demanded a refund. He, however, did not get anything and heard some people were also cheated with the same modus operandi,” a senior police officer said.