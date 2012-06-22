Father of battered baby arrested on charges of rape

The biological father of the two-year-old girl who died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre after being battered,allegedly by a teenaged girl,was arrested from Gurgaon by the South district police on Thursday morning.

Mohammed Shah Hussain was arrested for his alleged involvement in a gangrape case in Bihars Muzaffarpur area. According to police,Hussain had been on the run after the incident and had been declared a proclaimed offender.

DCP (South) Chhaya Sharma said: He was involved in the gangrape. His associate Tiya surrendered before a court in Muzaffarpur. But Hussain was absconding. We got a tip-off that he was hiding in Gurgaon. He did not even turn up to take home his wife  the biological mother of the two-year-old child  and their two minor children aged six and nine years.

Hussains brother-in-law Mohammed Munif helped police in tracing Hussain. He was traced to a rented house in Gurgaon,where he was found repairing tyre punctures.

Hussain will be produced before a court in Saket.

The CWC had earlier passed an order asking the South district police to trace Hussain.

The two-year-old infant was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre with severe bruises,head injuries and fractures on January 18. Her head was badly smashed and she had bite marks all over her body,doctors had said. She died on March 16,after battling for life for nearly two months.

