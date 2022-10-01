‘I want to see my father’: Family presses to transfer separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s son to Apollo ‘on humanitarian grounds

Altaf Shah, the son-in-law of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, has moved an interim bail application before an NIA court in Delhi seeking his transfer to Apollo hospital on humanitarian grounds.

Shah has been in NIA custody in connection with its probe into the funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley since July 24, 2017.

The application was moved before Special Judge Shailender Malik, who directed the NIA to produce relevant medical records on October 6.

Apart from this, the plea also asked the court’s permission to allow his son, Anees Ul Islam, and daughter, Ruwa Altaf Shah, to meet Shah in hospital. This was also because Shah’s children have alleged that “no medical record has been handed over… so as to enable them to take second medical opinion.”

“It is submitted that the Applicant herein not only requires better medical facilities but also family members to attend him to take care of needs arising in regular course of medical treatment in Hospital,” Shah’s plea read.

Ruwa, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “My father is currently admitted at RML hospital. It was said that he had renal cancer and now that has spread… the doctors at RML have told us that they can’t do anything about it and he needs to be shifted to another hospital. There is a tussle between the doctors and the NIA because of which the treatment is getting delayed. There is nothing that can be done at RML anymore. I want to see my father and can’t even see him through the ICU window.”

My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones. It is my whole family’s request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds @HMOIndia @PMOIndia — Ruwa Shah (@ShahRuwa) September 30, 2022

Shah was hospitalised on September 16 at DDU hospital due to sudden deterioration of his health.

Subsequently, it came to light that the Applicant has been suffering from Pneumonia and has difficulty in breathing, his plea stated.

Advertisement

After several dates, the Jail Doctor filed a medical report on September 21 where he was diagnosed with “anemia, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus– II, bilateral pleural effusion, left hydroureteronephrosis”.

On September 22, Shah was again sent to DDU hospital, where his son saw him in a wheelchair and after further enquiries was found to be hyper anaemic, had pneumonia, and his WBC Count had doubled.

His plea stated that Shah has been “suffering from kidney related complications and no proper treatment is being provided to him.”

Advertisement

The family members also consulted their family doctors “who have informed that due to diabetes and hypertension, these medical conditions is potentially life threatening as the Applicant requires urgent specialist treatment”.

“That it is respectfully submitted that the health condition of the Applicant even after 15 days of his hospitalisation has not improved much and he continues to remain in the ICU. Moreover, no specific diagnosis has been done as to the reason for his health condition. Further, it is prayed that the Applicant may be granted interim bail so as to enable his family members to take care of him in this very precarious health condition,” his plea read.