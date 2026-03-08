Father demands CBI probe; CM seeks ‘harshest’ and ‘swiftest action’ against accused

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on her X account, said, “The heinous murder of an innocent young man in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on the auspicious occasion of Holi, is extremely tragic, reprehensible, and shakes the entire society.”

Three days after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed at Uttam Nagar in West Delhi in a fight over a water balloon between his family and his neighbours, who belong to a minority community, his father demanded that the CBI take over the probe.

Claiming that he is not satisfied with the Delhi Police probe so far, Memraj said, “There were around 15-20 who attacked my son but they have only arrested a few. I want a CBI inquiry into the matter and justice for my son.”

Meanwhile, senior officers, including Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari, met the family and assured them that proper action would be taken in the case.