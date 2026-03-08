Father demands CBI probe; CM seeks ‘harshest’ and ‘swiftest action’ against accused

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three days after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed at Uttam Nagar in West Delhi in a fight over a water balloon between his family and his neighbours, who belong to a minority community, his father demanded that the CBI take over the probe.
Claiming that he is not satisfied with the Delhi Police probe so far, Memraj said, “There were around 15-20 who attacked my son but they have only arrested a few. I want a CBI inquiry into the matter and justice for my son.”
Meanwhile, senior officers, including Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari, met the family and assured them that proper action would be taken in the case.
The day also saw a few members of a right-wing political outfit holding a meeting with Memraj and other family members. Politicians, including Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP MP from West Delhi, and Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, also met the family.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on her X account, said, “The heinous murder of an innocent young man in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on the auspicious occasion of Holi, is extremely tragic, reprehensible, and shakes the entire society.”
“There is a zero-tolerance policy for such heinous, criminal, and violent incidents in Delhi. Such brutality will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The administration has been given clear and strict instructions to immediately arrest all the perpetrators involved in this crime and ensure the harshest and swiftest action under the law against them. Strict and exemplary action will be taken in this case so that no one dares to commit such inhumane acts in the future,” she added.
Sehrawat told mediapersons, “It is very shameful, when a child hits someone by mistake and such an incident takes place. We came here to console the family. The accused will not be spared at any cost.”
Pankaj Singh, the MLA from Vikaspuri, added, “I met the victim’s family and offered them my condolences and support during this difficult time. The murder of a promising young man on the sacred festival of Holi is extremely condemnable and unfortunate.”
