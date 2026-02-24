Father arrested for engaging minors to steal from foreign tourists near Jama Masjid

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man has been arrested for allegedly engaging his minor children to steal from foreign tourists in the market near Jama Masjid, police said on Tuesday.
On February 15, police had received a complaint from an Uzbek national who had come to India to get his daughter’s cancer surgery done in Gurgaon. He alleged that $ 7,200 was stolen from his bag while he was visiting the Jama Masjid market with his family, police said.
“Considering the urgency of his daughter’s medical treatment and the involvement of a foreign national, the case was taken up on priority … During the investigation, our team inspected the spot and collected footage of multiple CCTV cameras installed in and around the area. Through sustained technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis, and field intelligence, two suspects — aged 13 and 15 — who were from New Seelampur were identified and apprehended,” said DCP (Central Delhi) Anant Mittal.
Police said that it emerged that the juveniles were allegedly acting at the behest of their father, who was later arrested. Investigators said the man would engage his children in the thefts and keep the stolen money with him to avoid suspicion. Police records showed that the accused had been previously involved in a robbery case registered at Pandav Nagar police station in 2013. The juveniles were also found to have been involved in theft-related cases, police said.
Officers recovered $ 2,500 and the complainant’s ATM card from the accused, along with $ 4,000 from his residence. A mobile phone purchased for Rs 48,000, allegedly from the stolen money, and Rs 4,700 were also seized, they said, adding that the total recovery amounts to $ 7,082.
