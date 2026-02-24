Father arrested for engaging minors to steal from foreign tourists near Jama Masjid

Police said that it emerged that the juveniles were allegedly acting at the behest of their father, who was later arrested. (File image)

A man has been arrested for allegedly engaging his minor children to steal from foreign tourists in the market near Jama Masjid, police said on Tuesday.

On February 15, police had received a complaint from an Uzbek national who had come to India to get his daughter’s cancer surgery done in Gurgaon. He alleged that $ 7,200 was stolen from his bag while he was visiting the Jama Masjid market with his family, police said.

“Considering the urgency of his daughter’s medical treatment and the involvement of a foreign national, the case was taken up on priority … During the investigation, our team inspected the spot and collected footage of multiple CCTV cameras installed in and around the area. Through sustained technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis, and field intelligence, two suspects — aged 13 and 15 — who were from New Seelampur were identified and apprehended,” said DCP (Central Delhi) Anant Mittal.