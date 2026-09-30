As the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) faces an uncertain future due to the Central Vista redevelopment project, over 2 lakh books belonging to its regional languages section continue to languish in boxes 15 years after they were packed and moved due to Delhi Metro construction.
Known as the Tulsi Sadan Library, and falling under the Union Ministry of Culture, the regional languages section was opened to commemorate 400 years of Ramcharitmanas in 1972. It used to be housed on the National School of Drama (NSD) premises at Bahawalpur House on Bhagwan Das Road in New Delhi, before it was shut for the construction of the Delhi Metro Station at Mandi House in 2011.
At the time, its collection of over 2 lakh books, including classics, covered 14 Indian languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Since then, most of the library books remain locked in a room on the first floor of an office complex at R K Puram, which can only be accessed through the office of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).
Photographs seen by The Indian Express showed a room in a state of disrepair and books inside cartons bearing the logo of Agarwal Packers and Movers till earlier this year, suggesting they hadn’t been taken out of boxes since 2011.
When The Indian Express visited the room on September 18, it found the door locked with a notice that reads: Tulsi Sadan Library, Ministry of Culture, Store.
The Culture Ministry’s annual report for 2011-12 noted: “The library has been closed temporarily w.e.f. August 2011 due to construction of the new Metro Station at Mandi House.” The report for 2014-15 said: “The construction work of DMRC has been completed and action is underway for reconstruction of the building.”
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In its annual report for financial year 2015-16, the ministry said: “The library will be opened shortly as NSD is constructing a new building (on) the same premises.”
The 2022-23 annual report simply said: “The library has been closed since 2010 due to construction of Delhi Metro.”
Few books of the Tulsi Sadan Library were retrieved when its Assamese and Kannada Section was reopened by then Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on December 25, 2023.
On March 11, 2025, the Hindi Section of Tulsi Sadan Library was partially reopened at the CSL in Shastri Bhawan.
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The shifting of the CSL – one of the Central government’s oldest libraries, founded in 1891 – now is part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan, which includes construction of 10 new Secretariat buildings after demolition of several existing office complexes. Apart from Shastri Bhawan, these include Krishi Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan.
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More