15 years locked in boxes: Fate of over 2 lakh books moved for Delhi Metro work

As the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) faces an uncertain future due to the Central Vista redevelopment project, over 2 lakh books belonging to its regional languages section continue to languish in boxes 15 years after they were packed and moved due to Delhi Metro construction.

Known as the Tulsi Sadan Library, and falling under the Union Ministry of Culture, the regional languages section was opened to commemorate 400 years of Ramcharitmanas in 1972. It used to be housed on the National School of Drama (NSD) premises at Bahawalpur House on Bhagwan Das Road in New Delhi, before it was shut for the construction of the Delhi Metro Station at Mandi House in 2011.

At the time, its collection of over 2 lakh books, including classics, covered 14 Indian languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

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Since then, most of the library books remain locked in a room on the first floor of an office complex at R K Puram, which can only be accessed through the office of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Photographs seen by The Indian Express showed a room in a state of disrepair and books inside cartons bearing the logo of Agarwal Packers and Movers till earlier this year, suggesting they hadn’t been taken out of boxes since 2011.

When The Indian Express visited the room on September 18, it found the door locked with a notice that reads: Tulsi Sadan Library, Ministry of Culture, Store.

The Culture Ministry’s annual report for 2011-12 noted: “The library has been closed temporarily w.e.f. August 2011 due to construction of the new Metro Station at Mandi House.” The report for 2014-15 said: “The construction work of DMRC has been completed and action is underway for reconstruction of the building.”

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In its annual report for financial year 2015-16, the ministry said: “The library will be opened shortly as NSD is constructing a new building (on) the same premises.”

The 2022-23 annual report simply said: “The library has been closed since 2010 due to construction of Delhi Metro.”

Few books of the Tulsi Sadan Library were retrieved when its Assamese and Kannada Section was reopened by then Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on December 25, 2023.

On March 11, 2025, the Hindi Section of Tulsi Sadan Library was partially reopened at the CSL in Shastri Bhawan.

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The shifting of the CSL – one of the Central government’s oldest libraries, founded in 1891 – now is part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan, which includes construction of 10 new Secretariat buildings after demolition of several existing office complexes. Apart from Shastri Bhawan, these include Krishi Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan.