Faster travel from south to east Delhi as Pink Line stretch opens

The direct Metro link between south and east Delhi was inaugurated on Monday. The 9.7 km-long line between Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket- I falls under the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line and was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Pink Line, between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, is only 96% complete, as a 1.4 km-long stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-I and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations are yet to be linked, owing to land acquisition issues.

The stations on this stretch include Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket -I. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I are elevated stations while the rest are underground.

Mayur Vihar Phase-I will serve as an interchange station between the Pink and Blue lines.

“South and east Delhi have now been connected directly on the network. Commuters, who otherwise had to rely on road transport or a longer route on the Delhi Metro, can save time by using it,” Puri said.

DMRC officials called the new Mayur Vihar Phase- I station an engineering marvel. “It has been constructed on a narrow road that is 13 metres wide. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes at a height of 23 metres and goes above the Dwarka-Noida Blue Line viaduct as well as a road flyover,” the DMRC said.

(with PTI inputs)