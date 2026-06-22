Faster approvals, licences: Delhi adds 23 services to deadline-driven delivery system

3 min readJun 22, 2026 08:32 PM IST
Approval for new factory plans, sewage connections, and permissions for shooting films within 15 days are among the 23 services that have now been included under the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. Currently, the Act covers time-bound delivery of 561 services delivered by various government departments.
The move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday, aims to strengthen good governance, transparency and public service delivery.
The decision, she said, will directly benefit not only ordinary citizens but will also give a boost to ease of doing business in hospitality, tourism, construction and service sectors. “The system will empower citizens by strengthening their rights while making the government machinery more accountable. Our goal is to establish an administrative framework in which every citizen and entrepreneur receives services on time, transparency is maintained and the pace of development is accelerated,” she said.
Services to be delivered in time-bound manner
Important approvals, licences, registrations and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by various departments will now be delivered within stipulated timelines, said officials.
- Under the new framework, approval of factory plans by the Labour Department will be granted within 15 days, while registration under the Shops and Establishments Act will be completed within a single day.
- The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will provide sewerage connections within 15 days, and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation will issue film shooting permissions within 15 days.
- In addition, applications related to electricity meters and connection agreements under the Energy department will be processed within 60 days. Registration of weighing and measuring instruments used in shops, industries and commercial establishments under Legal Metrology will be completed within 45 days.
- The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will issue authorisations related to the collection, storage, transportation and recycling of battery waste under the Battery Waste Management Rules within 15 days, said officials.
- Among municipal services, the CM said, registration of water sports and adventure sports operators and approvals for operating amusement parks will be issued within 60 days.
- NOCs from local bodies required for obtaining State Licence for food businesses will be issued within 60 days. Hotel registration or operational permissions and slaughterhouse licences will also be granted within 60 days. Permission for the installation of mobile towers will be provided within 30 days, while approval for the storage of construction material will be available within a single day, said an official.
- The Agriculture department will complete the processes related to pesticide control operation licences, sales registrations and seed licences within 21 days each.
- Under the Excise department, bar licences will be issued within 30 days, while brand and label registrations under both the IMFL and FL categories will be completed within 42 days.
- The Forest and Wildlife department will decide applications seeking permission for tree felling under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act within 60 days.
- The Public Works Department will grant permissions related to road cutting and associated works within 45 days.
- In addition, the registration process for builders and real estate agents under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will be completed within 30 days each.