Faster approvals, licences: Delhi adds 23 services to deadline-driven delivery system

The Delhi government has added 23 more services to its time-bound public service delivery framework, a move aimed at ensuring faster approvals, licences and administrative clearances for citizens. (Image generated using AI)

Approval for new factory plans, sewage connections, and permissions for shooting films within 15 days are among the 23 services that have now been included under the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. Currently, the Act covers time-bound delivery of 561 services delivered by various government departments.

The move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday, aims to strengthen good governance, transparency and public service delivery.

The decision, she said, will directly benefit not only ordinary citizens but will also give a boost to ease of doing business in hospitality, tourism, construction and service sectors. “The system will empower citizens by strengthening their rights while making the government machinery more accountable. Our goal is to establish an administrative framework in which every citizen and entrepreneur receives services on time, transparency is maintained and the pace of development is accelerated,” she said.