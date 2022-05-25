Fashion designer jumps to death in Gurgaon

A 26-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped off the 14th-floor balcony of her rented house in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari on Gurgaon-Faridabad road on Monday. Police said no suicide note has been recovered.

The woman, who hailed from Karnal, had been staying in the society for over a month, said police. Police received information about the incident at 8.10 pm from the control room, following which a team rushed to the spot. She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The victim’s father told the police that she had studied fashion communication and came to Gurgaon for a job in 2018. “The family said that she was earlier working in a private firm in Udyog Vihar. She wanted to switch jobs during the lockdown. In March 2020, she returned to her hometown in Karnal for some time. She wanted to start her own business and moved back to Gurgaon in September 2021. Last month, she had moved to this society,” a police officer said.

Police said the family last spoke to her Sunday. The family told police that they were not aware of the reason for the alleged suicide. “The woman’s father said that he tried contacting her on Monday, but one of her phones was off, while there was no response on the other,” said the officer.

“We have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC,” said Dinesh Kumar, SHO DLF phase 1 police station.