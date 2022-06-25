Fashion blogger pushed off building with her hands tied, husband arrested

A Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger died after being pushed off a building in Agra, with her hands tied, allegedly by her husband and his family.

According to police, the woman, Ritika Singh (30), had been staying with a friend, and was confronted by her husband Akash Gautam over this. An argument took place between the two, following which Akash and his family members allegedly tied Ritika’s hands and threw her off the apartment’s balcony, said police.

Ritika ran a fashion, lifestyle, and travel blogging social media account with more than 44,000 followers on Instagram.

“We received information that a woman died after falling off the fourth floor of a building in Nagla Mewati area. During the probe, it was found that she had been living with someone… Her husband came with his family members, a struggle between the two ensued and she was later pushed off the building. She sustained fatal injuries. The husband and two others have been arrested,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra.

The woman had been living at the flat for the last year and a half, police said.

Officers also said her husband and the other accused assaulted Ritika’s friend, before pushing her off the building. Officials said she sustained head injuries and was declared dead on arrival when rushed to the nearest hospital.