Farmhouses in South Delhi can hold functions 75 days every year

Farmhouses in south Delhi will be allowed to hold functions on their premises for only 75 days in a year, the new policy on social functions in farmhouses passed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has said. Earlier, social functions were allowed for 120 days a year. The policy, passed on Wednesday, also prohibits the use of laser lights during any functions in farmhouses as it causes obstructions in air traffic.

There are over 30 farm houses in the jurisdiction of SDMC, which are used to host parties and weddings. The policy also states that no parking will be permitted outside farmhouses, on the road, and it should not spill over outside the boundary of the property. The onus to ensure this lies on the owner or the organiser. In case of live performances of entertainment programmes, licenses from the licensing department of the Delhi police, traffic police and fire departments have to be obtained in advance.

The new policy also mandates the installation of CCTV cameras on entry and exit points, to be installed by the owner. The footage from these cameras needs to be preserved for a minimum of 30 days. As per the new policy, the security deposit for any function is supposed to be Rs 5,00,000, which would be refunded only after a year. If the policy guidelines are violated, a penalty ranging between Rs 2 lakh and 8 lakh will be charged by the corporation, the policy says.

