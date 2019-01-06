Delhi farmhouse firing case: Ex-MLA’s brother held

Delhi Police Saturday arrested the younger brother of former MLA Raju Singh — arrested for firing at a woman during a farmhouse party on December 31 — for allegedly tampering with and destroying evidence.

Special CP (law and order) R P Upadhyay confirmed the arrest of Rajesh Singh. Raju’s wife Renu Singh (41) and domestic help Raminder Singh (48) were also arrested under IPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 31-January 1 at Rose Farm in Fatehpur Beri. As the clock approached midnight, Raju allegedly fired several rounds in the air, one of which hit Archana Gupta, an architect, who died on Thursday. Raju and his driver fled the spot and were arrested from Gorakhpur, near the Nepal border, Wednesday.

DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said Rajesh was arrested after one of the DJs at the party, while recording his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate, claimed that Rajesh was directing people to clean the spot and remove used cartridges.

Upadhyay said Raju is constantly changing his statement and not helping investigators recover the other used cartridges. “We have recovered Raju’s clothes and sent it for forensic examination,” he added.

Sources said police have recorded statements of two DJs before a magistrate, and are also likely to record the statement of a gardener who has been working at the farm for three years. Police are recording statements of guests under Section 161 of CrPC, not under Section 164.