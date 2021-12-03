Farmers visit Bangla Sahib gurdwara, cops provide transport

The group gathered near the barricades and demanded entry into the city to offer prayers at the gurdwara. (Express)

A group of 60-70 farmers, including Nihang Sikhs, who crossed the Singhu border in order to visit the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on Thursday were permitted to do so after police arranged buses to ferry them.

The group gathered near the barricades and demanded entry into the city to offer prayers as the Bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in Parliament. They were initially stopped near Mukarba Chowk by Delhi Police. However, police arranged two buses later.

Police said they didn’t stop anyone and were trying to make adequate security arrangements. DCP (Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “We weren’t informed about their wish to visit the gurdwara. It was when the group came near barricades that we came to know about this.”

Police said there were men, women, and children in the group, on their tractors and trolleys, and they were trying to move barricades. “We cooperated with them and asked them not to use their vehicles. For security reasons, we gave our buses and removed the barricades. They told us they only wanted to pay tribute. After checking, they were allowed to visit the gurdwara,” said an officer.

A Samyukta Kisan Morcha official said some of these people had been camping at the Singhu border for more than a year: “They want to go back to Punjab. Before that, they wished to visit the gurdwara, but police stopped them. After a lot of discussions, they were allowed to go to Delhi. We were informed by police of this…”