Stir enters Day 10, vehicle flow in & out of Delhi down

Vehicular traffic in and out of the capital has reduced by 30-40 per cent since farmers began their protest at the borders, which could have an effect on Delhi’s commerce, officials say.

“Vehicular traffic of all kinds passing through Delhi’s toll plazas has seen a significant reduction by 30-40 per cent,” a senior official at the South MCD told The Indian Express.

This, the official said, is based on data from the RFID system at 13 toll booths — from where 80 per cent of vehicles pass through — to deduct toll and Environment Compensation Charges automatically from commercial vehicles.

Delhi’s routes to Haryana at the borders are open at Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted Saturday. On the Uttar Pradesh side, the Chilla border on Noida Link Road and Ghazipur border on NH-24 were closed, with NH-24, Apsara, Bhopra and DND open to traffic.

J P Sinha, member of the All India Transporters Welfare Association, said, “Delhi is a hub, a stoppage point where goods to and from north India pass. The trucks have had to come from longer routes through UP, adding to the costs of transportation as well as increasing the time.”

Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders’ Association at Connaught Place, said, “Right now, we are not facing any such issues. We are doing alright.”

Rajeev Batra, member of the National Conveners for Toys and a trader at Chandni Chowk’s cycle market, said, “For the next few days, we can manage, since our goods are not perishable… Once scarcity of goods begins, it will affect business as transportation cost will increase.” Adeel Ahmed, chairperson of Azadpur Mandi, said, “We are getting 50 per cent of the regular supply. There has been no fluctuation in price.”

Industry groups said they are not facing major issues at present. Arun Popli, president of the Okhla Chamber Industries, said, “The industries here are not facing any obstacles due to the protests.”

Manmohan Mehra, general secretary of the Patparganj FIE Entrepreneurs’ Association, said, “As it is business is low — we are not facing any issues. Besides, being near UP, we are fine.”

