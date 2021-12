Farmers bid aideu, return home, Mercury dips: Delhi in photos

Farmers leave Tikri border as they return to their homes on Saturday after their year-long protest came to an end. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

At Rajpath, Saturday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, this winter’s lowest temperature so far. This is one degree below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature has dipped over the past few days. The minimum on December 7 stood at 11.4 degrees Celsius, fell to 10.1 degrees Celsius on December 8, and further to 8.4 degrees Celsius on December 9, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)