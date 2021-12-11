scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Farmers bid aideu, return home, Mercury dips: Delhi in photos

Farmers leave as they return to their homes on Saturday after their year-long protest came to an end.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 11, 2021 8:04:36 pm
More than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors, protesting farmers began returning to their home states from Singhu border on Saturday morning – taking with them a victory to cherish and memories of a successful protest at Delhi’s borders. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Locals en route give a rousing welcome as farmers return home. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Haryana Punjab farmers dancing on Rohtak- Delhi NH 09 while making a short halt in Rohtak on Saturday. (Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka) Farmers leave Tikri border as they return to their homes on Saturday after their year-long protest came to an end. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Farmers clear up the protest site at Ghazipur on Saturday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) At Rajpath, Saturday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, this winter’s lowest temperature so far. This is one degree below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature has dipped over the past few days. The minimum on December 7 stood at 11.4 degrees Celsius, fell to 10.1 degrees Celsius on December 8, and further to 8.4 degrees Celsius on December 9, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

