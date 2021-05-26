Farmers protesting at Delhi borders observe ‘Black Day’

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at Delhi borders are observing Wednesday as a ‘Black Day’ to mark six months of the agitation.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, had arrived at Delhi borders on November 26 to stage a sit-in protest against the controversial farm laws. In a few days the protests grew as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states joined in. The farmers have been protesting since November at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.



According to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha officials, the farmers will be burning effigies of the government at Singhu Border. In coordination with farmers from across the country, there will be similar protests in states including West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Earlier this year, the government had agreed to put the laws on hold for 2.5 years subject to changes suggested by an expert panel. The farmers had rejected the proposal, reiterating their demand for a complete repeal of the laws.

The protests came under criticism after a farmers’ march on Republic Day turned violent.The Uttar Pradesh government had even issued an ultimatum to the farmers to vacate the Ghazipur site. However, an emotional appeal by Bhartiya Kisan Union Convenor Rakesh Tikait revived the movement, triggering large scale rallies and demonstrations in UP and bordering states.