Farmers’ protest: Traffic diversions at 8 point in Gurgaon

Farmers at the protest site at Singhu Border, New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In light of the farmers’ protest in the border areas of New Delhi, Gurgaon Police, on Thursday, identified 8 points in the city where vehicles will be diverted due to “road safety and other security-related circumstances”.

Stating this, an advisory shared by traffic police read, “With this farmers’ movement underway, keeping road safety and other security-related circumstances in mind, as per the directions of D.K. Bharadwaj IPS, DCP (Traffic), Gurugram, from the viewpoint of safety, the following places have been identified and traffic movement on them has been diverted.”

The seven places hence identified include Kapriwas border, with vehicles being diverted from here towards Delhi via the Pataudi-Jhajjar road, Bilaspur Chowk, from where vehicles will be diverted via Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road, and Panchgaon Chowk, from where also vehicles will be diverted via Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road.

Vehicles at Manesar chowk will be diverted via a u-turn for the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, with this diversion also being used for vehicles at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. For vehicles at Hero Honda Chowk, the diversion will be the Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar-Badli road, while for vehicles on Rajiv Chowk, the u-turn designated is via Hero Honda Chowk. Vehicles at Shankar Chowk will also be diverted via a u-turn on National Highway 48 (NH48).

These diversions have come into force from this morning, officials said. In a Tweet put out on Thursday morning Gurgaon Traffic Police’s clarified that the diversion is for protestors.

