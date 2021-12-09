In Tikri, over 365 days that brought farmers from two states closer

When the protest against the farm bills was at a nascent stage, farmers from Haryana’s Rohtak district had parked their tractors away from those of farmers from Punjab’s Bathinda district at the Tikri border protest site. Many of them recall barely interacting with anyone not from their state.

Slowly, though, they broke bread — and broke the ice — and began coordinating with each other to exchange strategies, oratory, and discipline to sustain the year-long protest.

“We have exchanged numbers, visited each others’ villages for weddings, shared milk and vegetables. We never have to stay at a hotel in Punjab; their home is our home now. I know we will always be welcome,” said Ramesh Sundana, a paddy farmer from Haryana’s Chiri village.

A stone’s throw away from the Haryana farmers makeshift camp, farmers from Punjab’s Mandi Kalan village had set up camp. Last year, they had to stay inside a crematorium in Bahadurgarh for over a month to protect themselves from the cold.

Recollecting the help they received at the time, Ranjit Singh (70), a farmer from Bathinda who has been protesting with his family for over 300 days, said, “Villages around us in Haryana gave us milk. We stayed at the crematorium, sometimes having to warm ourselves by a funeral pyre. Our children were traumatised. But a brotherhood with the Haryana farmers was forged in that crisis.”

Surrender Dalal, a paddy farmer from Rohtak, added: “The Haryana farmer is made for the field. We saw our Punjabi brothers cook rotis and clean their protest site — that was a learning for us. We learned how to put forth arguments and not get offended during heated debates and they learned tricks of instilling discipline in a protest like our khap system.”

Amandeep (37), a paddy farmer from Bathinda, said: “We learnt how to do household work which we, for generations, thought was done by women. The men learned how to cook rotis while our women protested. This was significant.”

Gurdeep Kaur (71) broke into a smile as she remembered sharing firewood and vegetables with farmers from Haryana: “Our culture is similar, but we barely interacted. Just like the generation of the Partition has that experience in their bones, similarly we have this experience.”

The protests at Red Fort and the subsequent violence which broke out during Republic Day was when the farmers from Haryana parked their tractors with the Punjabi camp for the first time. “We all barricaded the protest site with our tractors. Our Punjabi brothers were branded as terrorists. We stood with them. Now we are one family,” Dalal said.