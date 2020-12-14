Farmers protest: Stopped at Rewari, 300 protesters say ready to stay there

Farmers then sat down on the carriageway meant for vehicles travelling from Jaipur towards Delhi and said they are prepared to spend the coming days at the spot unless the government meets their demands. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Around 300 protesters from Rajasthan and South Haryana were stopped from crossing the Haryana-Rajasthan border at Rewari on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway Sunday afternoon, as they were trying to make their way to the national capital to join the farmers’ protest. Leaders of the protesting group said they would hold their demonstration at the border if they are not allowed to cross into Haryana.

They began their march around 1 pm from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur towards Delhi — around 900 km away. Leaders said people had gathered from South Haryana and Rajasthan at two points — those from Alwar and South Haryana at Shahjahanpur and those from other parts of Rajasthan at Kotputli. They met at Shahjahanpur and marched towards Haryana for a few kilometres before they were stopped by Haryana Police.

“We had deployed around 600 personnel, including personnel from Rapid Action Force, at the border to prevent the farmers from entering Haryana. We will not permit them to move towards Delhi,” said Rewari Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal.

Farmers then sat down on the carriageway meant for vehicles travelling from Jaipur towards Delhi and said they are prepared to spend the coming days at the spot unless the government meets their demands.

“We are not intending to move forcefully towards Delhi or fight in any way. We have settled down here. We have made plans to manage our ration, the people who have come have come with supplies, and the local people from villages nearby have also been preparing for the past few days to provide for the protesters. We intend to peacefully continue our demonstration,” said Salamuddin, president of the Mewat Vikas Sabha.

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, who was part of the group, said, “We have not come here to close the Rajasthan-Haryana border. We want to go to Delhi, to make a government that is not being able to hear us listen to us…”

Social activist Medha Patkar also said the protesters “have not blocked the road”, stating, “this road has been blocked by the Haryana government”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.