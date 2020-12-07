Farmers’ Protest: RWAs, NGOs, and parents’ associations lend support

"We the undersigned representatives of RWA federations, individual RWAs, NGOs and activists from Delhi/NCR wish to extend our support in your fight,” reads the letter.

A group of 74 associations, comprising RWAs, NGOs and activists, have extended their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws at the borders of the national capital. A letter to the farmers was drafted by member of GK 1 RWA Rajiv Kakaria and backed by several others, including East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, United Residents of Delhi, Model Town RWA, Dwarka Forum, Janakpuri RWA, and RWAs from Rajinder Nagar and Defence Colony, among others.

“Delhi is indebted to farmers all over the country and we wish to commend you for the spirited fight you all have collectively put up against the three black laws brought in without consultations. We the undersigned representatives of RWA federations, individual RWAs, NGOs and activists from Delhi/NCR wish to extend our support in your fight,” reads the letter.

Kakaria said, “We are supporting them because their fear is justified… At the same time, we have raised concerns regarding the environment and that the Act must ensure by law how stubble burning will be stopped.”

Meanwhile, some parents associations have also extended support. Last week, the Ghaziabad Parents’ Association sent a letter of support to the gathering of farmers from Western UP at Ghazipur border. “The… Association… support all demands of our country’s annadaata farmers and assure that till these demands are met, we stand together shoulder-to-shoulder with all our farmer brothers,” it read.

