‘Ready to talk but need conducive environment’

Farmers claimed that 204 protesters have died so far — a fact that was being ignored by the government. (File)

Following the nationwide chakka jam on Saturday, farm unions said the agitation will continue to intensify. In a press conference, farm unions from Punjab also criticised comments by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar in Parliament.

“The chakka jam took place peacefully without any disturbance. We would like to acknowledge that many farmers have been served notices and there is an attempt to go after those who speak for farmers. We also condemn the FIR against the journalist who was covering Singhu. This protest will continue if the government doesn’t pay heed to our demands,” said farm leader Dr Darshan Pal at the press conference.

Farm leaders said the chakka jam was organised in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and several other states, apart from Punjab and Haryana.

“We are ready to talk to the government but they have to create a conducive environment. The violence that was caused on January 26 was at the government’s behest… The government should take cases (against protesters) back, restore internet and ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the talks to continue,” stated Dattar Singh of Kirti Kisan Union.

