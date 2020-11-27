Protesting farmers now allowed to enter capital, says Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, protesters tried to enter from the Singhu and Tikri borders where police fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. As the situation escalated at Singhu Border, police personnel were pelted with stones and they resorted to mild lathicharge.

The Delhi Police has allowed all the farmers protesting against the three recently enacted farm laws to enter Delhi for their peaceful protest and directly go to Nirankari ground, in Burari area of North-West Delhi. The permission was granted by the Delhi Police after several rounds of discussion with the farmer leaders and also after the AAP-ruled Delhi government has rejected the request of Delhi police for allowing them to use nine stadiums as temporary jails/detention centers to detain farmers.

Delhi Police Spokesperson, Dr Eish Singhal told The Indian Express that after discussion with the farmer leaders, all the farmers have been allowed to enter Delhi for their peaceful protest at Nirankari ground. “We have appealed to them to maintain peace,” Singhal said.

#UPDATE: Delhi Police Spokesperson Dr Eish Singhal has confirmed that they have allowed all the farmers to enter Delhi for peaceful protest at Nirankari Road. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/qQ8sKBOEj9 — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi, Home Minister Delhi Satyendar Jain on Friday rejected the request of Delhi Police to allow them to use nine stadiums as temporary jails/detention centers to detain farmers. “Non-violent protest is every Indian’s constitutional right. They can’t be jailed because of it,” a note from the government read.

In a letter dated November 25, the Delhi Police Headquarters claimed that they have been informed by several intelligence agencies, including a special branch, that “farmers from Punjab and Haryana would be reaching the National Capital on November 26 and 27 as part of their “Delhi Chalo” march call”.

Responding on social media, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted, “I urge the Delhi government to deny permission for setting up temporary prisons. The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist. Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution – Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmark of a free, democratic society.”

