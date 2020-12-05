Farmers’ Protest: Many elderly among crowd, medical help now at hand

A doctor distributes medicines at Singhu border. (Photo by Amit Mehra)

With thousands of elderly farmers among the protesters, complaints have been cropping up occasionally of fever and cold due to the harsh weather conditions at the Tikri Border.

Some help has come from locals at Jhajjar and Delhi, who have set up camps at the border protest site and have started giving out medicines for free.

Prabhjot Singh (27), a student from Jhajjar, placed medicines on a table which he bought from a store near his home. “I am practising medicine and came to know that many people here are suffering because of the harsh conditions. I bought two boxes of medicines — for cough, fever, high blood pressure and diabetes — and came here. By evening, I realised that most of the stock is finished and people need more.”

Singh and his friends have also started distributing multivitamins and calcium-magnesium supplements to the farmers.

Six farmers who were part of the protests at Tikri border have died since November 27. Police said four of these died in accidents, while the other two died of natural causes — Lakhvir Singh (55) and Gurjant (60).

Doctors from the Red Cross Society in Jhajjar have also set up a camp where they offer check-ups. When a 65-year-old farmer, Gurunam Singh, complained of chest pain and breathlessness, a doctor checked his blood pressure and pulse rate.

He told the doctor, “We started from Mansa on the 26th and managed to reach here in two days. After a day, I felt a bit uneasy because of the long journey. We travelled a long distance and didn’t have much food. I had chest pain and was taken to a hospital. They discharged me after a day and I came back here. Now, I am fit but still have chest pain.”

The doctor at the camp prescribed medicines to Gurunam and went on to check on the next patient. He said, “Many patients here have a fever or cardiac issues.” Most farmers at Tikri border sleep in their tractor and trucks. Choor Singh (86), a farmer from Monga, said he bought a quilt from Jhajjar to keep warm. “We check on each other at night and make sure that everyone is getting sufficient food,” he said.

On Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted: “During my visit to Singhu border today, I requested the Revenue Minister to shift water and fireproof tents from Burari to the Singhu border for the elderly so they don’t face any problems due to the cold weather in Delhi.”

