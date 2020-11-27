Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police seeks AAP govt’s nod to use 9 stadiums as temporary jails

Police deployed at Singhu border on Thursday. Gajendra Yadav

The Delhi Police has sought permission from the AAP government to allow them to use nine stadiums as temporary jails or detention centers in wake of the farmers ‘Dilli Chalo’ march. No permission has been granted yet.

In a letter dated November 25, the Delhi Police Headquarter claimed that they have been informed by several intelligence agencies, including a special branch that ‘farmers from Punjab and Haryana would be reaching the National Capital on November 26 and 27 as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’march call.’ “There is a possibility that some of these protesters deliberately adopt unconstitutional or violent ways and disturb the law and order situation in Delhi during the Covid-19 pandemic. The protesters will face court arrest from various parts of Delhi and will be taken to these nine stadiums for detention,” it states.

Responding on social media, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted, “I urge the Delhi government to deny permission for setting up temporary prisons. The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist. Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution – Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmarks of a free, democratic society.”

“The Delhi Police has rejected the permission of all the farmer organizations for the protest and informed them that due to Covid-19, on the instructions of DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority), any kind of rally and dharna is not allowed in this area. Legal action would be taken against violators,” Delhi Police Spokesperson Dr Eish Singhal said.

Another MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also tweeted, “I think it’s a most inhuman thing we can do to our farmers. Delhi Police should stop calling themselves- ‘Dil ki police’.”

On Friday morning, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who are heading towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre’s new farm laws There is a heavy police deployment of security personnel with sand-laden trucks and water cannons stationed, usage of barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city Police said they will not allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi

