Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs tear copies of Centre’s farm laws in Assembly

In a show of solidarity with the agitating farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, tore up copies of the Centre’s three new farm laws in the Assembly on Thursday. The AAP government also passed a resolution in the Delhi Assembly seeking the repeal of the farm laws.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal alleged that the laws “have been made for electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers”. “I am pained that I have to do this. I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold when the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius,” Kejriwal said.

“I am a citizen of this country first, a chief minister later. This assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of farmers,” he said.

“What was the hurry to get the farm laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for first time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha. I hereby tear the farm laws in this assembly and appeal Centre not to become worst than Britishers,” Kejriwal said as he tore a copy of the farm laws.

Raking up the issue of the death of farmers sitting at protest near Delhi borders, Kejriwal said, “I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard. Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. The government is saying that they are reaching out to farmers and trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they’ll benefit from these bills as their land won’t be taken away. Is it a benefit?”

He said the Centre should not be under the impression that the farmers would simply return to their homes. In 1907, a farmers’ protest had continued for nine months till the British rulers repealed some laws, he said.

UT Transport and Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot tabled a resolution in the legislative assembly to repeal the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi called Kejriwal an “expert of U-turns and a champion of politics of bluff”. “Arvind Kejriwal puts Chameleons to shame when it comes to changing colours within seconds. After notifying one of the farm laws in Delhi, he torn the copies of the Acts in Delhi Assembly today,” she said.

Thousands of farmers have been agitating against the new farm laws at Delhi borders since the last 22 days demanding that the laws be repealed. Many AAP leaders, including CM Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, had joined the farmers’ day-long fast on Monday.

