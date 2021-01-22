Farmers plan tableaus as thousands expected to join tractor parade

Preparations for the tractor rally on January 26 are in full swing, with more and more farmers from Haryana villages joining the agitation and offering financial aid.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who was elected president of the Haryana Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, on Thursday said lakhs of tractors are expected to join the tractor parade from different parts of the country.

Talking about the meeting between farmer leaders and Delhi Police on Wednesday, Chaduni said, “We have made it clear that farmers will undertake a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road on January 26. We have asked the administration to give permission and also make arrangements by managing traffic and vacating the road… We assured officers that we don’t have any plan to interrupt the official Republic Day parade.”

Farmers have also planned to set up tableaus on tractor-trolleys during their parade. Chaudhary Joginder Ghasi Ram Nain, a Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Haryana told The Indian Express: “If all goes well, we will display tableaus of all states during the parade.”

Daya Ram Ulania, a farmer from Chautala village in Sirsa district, who has been camping at the border for the past two months, said there is great enthusiasm among farmers to join the rally: “The borders of Delhi are already jam packed with several farmers and their tractors.”

At Nirban village in Sirsa district, farmers have started a registration system for those willing to join the parade. A villager said, “Out of a total of 239 tractors, owners of 100 tractors have already given their consent to join the tractor parade in Delhi – which is 239 km away.”

Kandela khap leader Tek Ram Kandela said a cavalcade of 1,000 tractors will move to Delhi from Jind district on January 24.

Meanwhile, at Tikri border, protesters held nagar kirtans and tractor rally rehearsals. A group of 50-60 ex-servicemen also joined the protesters and marched from the stage in support of the farmers. Gurdeep Singh (60), who served in the Indian Army and lives in Punjab, told The Indian Express: “I received a call from my friend who was at Tikri border inviting me here. I am happy that I will march with farmers on Republic Day. I have attended a lot of parades in Delhi but this will be different. The idea is to replicate what’s happening in Delhi…”

Farmers also held a nagar kirtan on Wednesday and paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh and those who lost their lives during the agitation.