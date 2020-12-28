Farmers: ‘PM Modi should listen to our Mann Ki Baat first!’

AIKSCC has called for a countrywide protest on New Year’s day by people from all over the country taking a pledge to support the farmers’ struggle and demand of the farm laws and Electricity Bill 2020. (File Photo)

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Sunday again lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims of ‘aatmnairbharta’ and ‘service to youth’ and alleged that government policies are serving corporates and MNCs.

At the call of farmer organisations including AIKSCC, farmers, workers and other sections of people assembled at several locations in Punjab on Sunday during the airing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to protest against his “indifferent attitude” towards farmers and “service” to corporates and MNCs.

They beat thalis to “drown the sound of the lies of the PM”.

AIKSCC members said they feel that the present movement gives the youth a sense of direction for development of rural economy, employment generation and development of the farmers.

“While farmers are demanding that government should invest in agriculture infrastructure and food processing, the government refuses to help farmers’ development and it plans to spend Rs 1 lac crore to help corporates and MNCs to invest in Indian agriculture. This is the path of self-destruction, not atmanirbharta,” said AIKSCC.

AIKSCC has called for a countrywide protest on New Year’s day by people from all over the country taking a pledge to support the farmers’ struggle and demand of the farm laws and Electricity Bill 2020. The campaign for the boycott of products and services of Adani and Ambani continues.

Led by AIKSCC, massive protest rallies are being organised in Patna, Bihar, and Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, on December 29, and in Manipur and Hyderabad on December 30.

In Jalandhar’s Nakodar area, a large number of women, mainly farm labourers, protested against the PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ and demanded: “He should listen to our Mann Ki Baat first.”

Women led by Surjit Kaur and Anita Sandhu of Kirti Kisan Union and Istri Jagriti Manch respectively, beat thalis and proceeded toward Singhu border on Sunday.

Tarsem Peter, president of Pendu Mazdoor Union (PMU) said that women groups of their organisations had also gone to Delhi.